DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,148 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of COR stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $154.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

