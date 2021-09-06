DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,851 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

