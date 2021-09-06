Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 807.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

