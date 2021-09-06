Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.25 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.