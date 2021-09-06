Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $683.72 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $683.72 million and approximately $102.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

