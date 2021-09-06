Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $395,150.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

