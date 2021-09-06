DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.49 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $246.49 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $9.45 or 0.00018237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00161075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07669393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.07 or 1.00184258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.00977534 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

