Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 100,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 339,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

About Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.