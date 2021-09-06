Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 356 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,319.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.