Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $100.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $101.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 217.22% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

