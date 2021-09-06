Desjardins Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

