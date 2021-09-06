Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.03 or 0.00011436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $124,396.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

