Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

