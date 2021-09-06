DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Hits $61.71 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $61.71 million and $1.55 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,392,863 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

