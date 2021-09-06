DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $5,557.36 or 0.10722559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $214.49 million and $76.16 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.