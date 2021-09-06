dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $1.22

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,375 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

