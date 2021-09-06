DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of DHT worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.