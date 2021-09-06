Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 671.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $784,588,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

