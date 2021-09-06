DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $668,696.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $48,439.38 or 0.92303151 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $668,696.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

