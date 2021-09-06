Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0027 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $2.69 million and $48,406.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.00490244 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

