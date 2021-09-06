Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

