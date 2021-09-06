DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.35

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $270.32 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.77 or 0.00494807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.01009207 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

