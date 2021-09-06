DigitalNote Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $894.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $894.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.24 or 0.00604372 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,056,635,836 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,482,893 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

