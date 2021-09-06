Digiwage Trading 42.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $58,589.44 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

