DinoSwap (DINO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1.50 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 70,247,112 coins and its circulating supply is 24,437,883 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

