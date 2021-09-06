Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

