DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0535 on Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $1.57 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.80 or 0.00773642 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

