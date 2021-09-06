Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Hits $233.16 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $233.16 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.