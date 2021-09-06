DODO (DODO) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, DODO has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00004206 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $241.34 million and $82.84 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

