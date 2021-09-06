Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion and approximately $2.63 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.00429632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,169,791,749 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

