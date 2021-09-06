DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.11 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.51 or 0.07502353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,247.26 or 0.99246975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.00936945 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,055,188,152 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

