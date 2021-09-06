Donaldson Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

