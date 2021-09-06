DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,985,180. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $193.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

