DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $12,130.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00622024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001660 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.14 or 0.01254385 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOWCOIN is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

