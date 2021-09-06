Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $178,773.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

