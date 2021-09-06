DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

