DXdao 24 Hour Volume Hits $448,104.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $638.66 or 0.01237163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $31.50 million and $448,104.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.46 or 0.00676951 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001706 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

