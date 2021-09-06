Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $70.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

