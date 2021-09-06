Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

