e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.34 million and $124.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00413431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,109 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,847 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

