Easterly Government Properties (DEA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA):

8/24/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

8/23/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

8/17/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

8/16/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

8/4/2021 – Easterly Government Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.72 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Easterly Government Properties Inc alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,720. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.