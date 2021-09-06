Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

