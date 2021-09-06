EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,124. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

