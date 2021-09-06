EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $184.52 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

