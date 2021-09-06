EasyFi Price Up 3.9% This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $10.68 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00012826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

