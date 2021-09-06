eBoost Trading Up 9.1% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $2.75 million and $4,312.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00426027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.