eCash 24-Hour Volume Hits $349.07 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $349.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00147249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.66 or 0.07501575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,523.19 or 0.99934146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00943417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.95 or 0.00745742 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,836,079,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

