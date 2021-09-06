Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Up 2.4%

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.60. 41,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 69,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Ecoark Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

