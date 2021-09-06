Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $57,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $93,240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.14. 980,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

