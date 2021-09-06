Edgeless Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $850,637.46 and $255.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.